Baltimore rallies behind Calvert Hall student, who is being hailed a hero, after deadly crash

For parents, it's really the unimaginable. You never think it will happen to your children, but for a group of students, tragedy became reality at the beginning of May when a car accident left two teenagers dead and two more fighting for their lives.

Liam O'Donoghue, 16, survived the crash, but he has a long road to recovery.

The O'Donoghue family told WJZ Anchor Rick Ritter that Liam is in great spirits despite five surgeries in 11 days and metal rods in his thighs. He also lost his left arm at the shoulder, and despite

every effort by his medical team, it could not be saved.

Ritter sat down with the O'Donoghue family to talk about what they've been going through, the support pouring in, and the obstacles ahead for their son and family.

The fatal crash in Cockeysville

The crash happened on May 1 when the four teenagers were riding in a vehicle on Poplar Hill Road near Merrysmans Mill Road in Cockeysville, when they veered off the road and struck a tree.

Ryan Duvall, an 18-year-old passenger in the vehicle, was pronounced dead on the scene. Duvall attended Harford Community College, and an obituary described him as a "dedicated and disciplined individual."

Duvall was also a fixture in the martial arts community and played both baseball and soccer, while being a passionate sports fan of the Ravens and Orioles.

Just days later, 16-year-old Andrew Sober, the driver of the Toyota Prius involved in the collision, died from his injuries. Sober was a sophomore at Dulaney Valley High. An obituary said, "Andrew was a bright and spirited young man whose heart touched everyone fortunate enough to know him. He was also an active member of both the soccer and track teams."

The two other teenagers in the crash, 16-year-old Liam O'Donoghue, a sophomore football and rugby player at Calvert Hall College High, and 15-year-old Orion Kicklighter, a Calvert Hall sophomore, survived the crash.

The night of the accident

For O'Donoghue, it's an uphill battle ahead of him after losing one of his arms in the crash and having metal rods in his thighs due to the impact. As he battles back, he is now feeling what it's like to have an entire community behind him, rallying for him and all of the families involved.

Rick Ritter: "Take us through where you were the night of the accident and when you got the phone call."

"You have to start before the accident. All of the boys were outside with no phones, no technology, just enjoying each other and laughing, while playing hacky sack," said Fanya O'Donoghue, Liam's mother. "I even turned to my own boys and said, "Wow, what a beautiful suburban night."

Fanya O'Donoghue continued, "The thing is, I didn't really want Liam to go out that night. We said he could go to the driving range, Chick-fil-A, and then home by a certain time. I kept saying where is he? Why isn't he back yet? I started to look at his location, and then I started texting, 'Hey, where are you? When are you coming home? His location kept moving, and all of a sudden, it jumped to Poplar Hill. I was like what is he doing there?"

WJZ Anchor Rick Ritter sat down with the O'Donoghue family to talk about what they've been going through, the support pouring in, and the obstacles ahead for their son and family. Photo by O'Donoghue family

"It was getting late, and I was looking at the phone again, and I was like, "Oh, they are on their way home because I saw his location moving, but then Ryan's (Duvall) mother called, and eventually she got a phone call and told me there was a bad accident on Poplar Hill and Merrymans Mill Road.

Shortly after, Fanya realized the location of Liam's phone was at the Cockeysville Fire Department and that her son was likely involved in the crash.

"I screamed to my husband, and he ran out the door to get there," she said.

"You're living every parent's worst nightmare"

"You're living every parent's worst nightmare. I think I scared the firefighters because I just burst in the door and said where's my kid? Where's my kid? They said sir, there's been a horrible accident" says Donal O'Donoghue, Liam's father. 'That's when I called Fanya and said get dressed, we need to get to Shock Trauma."

Rick Ritter: "I can't even imagine driving downtown, not knowing if your child is okay."

"I'm literally driving, just praying to God and saying let my child live, but like every two seconds, I'm trying to stay between the white lines, so I don't crash," Donal O'Donoghue said. "You're going deep into a reserve of strength to make sure you get there in one piece."

"The hospital called on our way down there and said, 'Here's the situation: we have Liam here, and he lost his arm. We were like, but is he alive? Is he alive? They said they were performing lifesaving care, and they needed our consent, and we said yes, whatever you need. Do whatever you need to do to save our son," Fanya O'Donoghue added. "When we finally had the chance to see him, his face was fine, there were no marks, no bruises, but his whole arm was gone, and his legs were broken."

"Bravery he showed is unbelievable"

Rick Ritter: "What did Liam say about the accident that night?"

"They were coming down the path of Poplar Hill road, and the rest is still being figured out," Fanya O'Donoghue said. "Liam lost consciousness for a little while in the car post-accident and from the impact, but then he woke up and started feeling around in the car. He knew they were badly injured, so he felt around the floor of the car until he found a phone and called 911."

Rick Ritter: "I think for people who don't know that area, they might not understand or grasp why that is such a big deal."

"That is a remote area. It could've been an hour before some other car came to help them, and I firmly believe that he gave them a fighting chance and that Liam and Orion are here because of that phone call," Donal O'Donoghue. "It's every father's wish that your son is a better man than you are, and the bravery he showed is just unbelievable. I told Liam that I don't think I would be able to do what he did. The fact that he did the best he could to save his friends' lives and his own life, I'm just so proud of him and the strength he showed."

WJZ Anchor Rick Ritter sat down with the O'Donoghue family to talk about what they've been going through, the support pouring in, and the obstacles ahead for their son and family. Photo by O'Donoghue family

"The fact that he was able to make that call with one hand, knowing his other arm was not functioning, is incredible," Fanya O'Donoghue said.

"One of the things that broke my heart is that he asked his mother and me if he did enough," added Donal O'Donoghue. "It's like, 'Kid, you did more than anyone could dream of doing. He did everything we hoped he would do in that situation."

Rick Ritter: "If Liam doesn't make that call, do you think we're sitting here having a different conversation?"

"An entirely different discussion," Fanya O'Donoghue said. "Given the severity of his injuries and when the first responders got there on scene, it was probably a matter of moments before he would've bled out. With that being said, we are so incredibly grateful for the first responders who helped him and got him to Shock Trauma. We're so incredibly grateful to all of the doctors and nurses at Shock Trauma. They went one step further with his arm to try and preserve it as best as they could and to allow him to put it back on."

"The Cockeysville Fire Department, Maryland State troopers, every man and woman that works at the Shock Trauma facility – they are angels," Donal O'Donoghue said. "They saved my son's life. There's no question."

What's ahead for the O'Donoghue family?

Rick Ritter: "You're so lucky to have Liam here, but I'm sure there is a sense of guilt that other parents don't get to see their children again?"

"I was watching Liam sleep in the hospital room the other night and I was watching his chest go up and down and I was like I'm so grateful, I have so much gratitude that he's there but it's combined with this feeling of guilt that I'm lucky to sit here and watch this but how awful it is to see the pain that the Duvalls and Sobers are in," Fanya O'Donoghue said. "They were absolutely amazing boys. They made our son do nothing but smile. We looked at them like they were our own boys."

"We keep Ryan and Andrew in our hearts, we talk about them and honor who they are as people, and that keeps them alive, and that keeps their spirit and memory here with us," Donal O'Donoghue said.

"You just never think that's going to be the last time you see your child walking out the door, and it's heartbreaking that it was for Andrew and Ryan's family," Fanya O'Donoghue said.

Rick Ritter: "A family cannot prepare for the emotional or physical toll of this situation, but also the financial toll of what is ahead for you guys, which is why donations are everything to help give Liam the life he is going to need."

"There are so many things that have to happen for him to come home safely. We have to adapt our house, put in ramps, build structures, bring in a hospital bed, all different things," Fanya O'Donoghue said. "We're focused on getting through the hospital piece right now, but then it's adapting to life without a limb, learning to walk again, rehabbing, and what does all of that look like? We don't know. The GoFundMe for Liam is what will go the longest way for us, and not only our family, but Orion's and his family too. They need help to deal with the medical side of it and what he's battling with his injuries internally. We don't want people to forget about what's ahead for Orion, as well, and really, all of these families."

How to help?

As of Monday night, the GoFundMe page set up for Liam O'Donoghue to support his recovery and prosthetic arm has raised nearly $175,000.

Another fundraising site on Spotfund has raised more than $30,000 for Orion, who has been in and out of the hospital since the accident, with what the O'Donoghues tell us are mostly internal injuries for the 15-year-old, as he continues to battle the physical and mental toll of the accident and losing two of his friends, also.

"We want our son to have the best possible life he can, and we want Orion to have the best possible life he can, too," Donal O'Donoghue said. "I think our son will, but it's going to be different now, and that's a learning model for all of us. It really is overwhelming to try to digest all of this and to understand what the best path forward is. We are constantly asking for help and for guidance from anyone who can offer any type of assistance. If so, please reach out to us."

Baltimore is behind him

Rick Ritter: "Someone commented on one of our stories and said all of Baltimore is behind this kid, and it made me start to tear up because he's right - all of Baltimore is really behind your son."

"Even you just saying it gives me chills," Fanya O'Donoghue said. "It's overwhelming in the best sense from every corner of our village, extending beyond to people we don't even know who are offering support and asking what they can do and how they can help us," said Fanya O'Donoghue. "As we deal with all of this, I've had friends who have come over and taken our laundry or cut our lawn. People just want to help, and we can feel it. We thank every person who has shared their story and donated."

"To have those people from our community pool, to all of the schools our sons attend, to the folks at Calvert Hall – this outpouring of generosity, it makes you feel so loved and cared for," Donal O'Donoghue said.

Calvert Hall College High School is where Liam is both a rugby and football player.

On May 14, Shock Trauma granted Liam a release from the hospital to go watch his J.V. teammates play in the Rugby championship at Mount Saint Joseph's, against Archbishop Spalding. Calvert Hall won with Liam in attendance, on the field in his hospital bed.

On that day, the game itself was overshadowed by a brotherhood within the sport, with both teams honoring Liam before the start of the championship match.

Ravens' stars show support

That same day, some Ravens greats sent Liam get-well videos, including quarterback Lamar Jackson, running back Derrick Henry and Super Bowl-winning quarterback Joe Flacco.

"When he saw that, it was the first time since the accident that he teared up, and he said I can't believe this. It gave him the chance to have an emotional release," said Fanya O'Donoghue. "It felt like that Lamar video opened a gateway for him to relieve those emotions from the accident, and he just cried and cried."

Fanya O'Donoghue added, "That day started with saying goodbye to Ryan at his funeral, followed by the rugby game and then the Lamar video. The enormity of what happened that day all kind of settled on Liam's shoulder, and he was able to just let it out. It's incredible to feel a whole city come behind you and say we got you."

"The Ravens organization is such wonderful people and their videos had such a positive impact on our boy mentally," Donal O'Donoghue said. "It gave him the determination to say, I got this. I think his conditioning and working out within sports help his body recover quicker and his competitive mindset, too. Getting those videos keeps him moving forward with his goals."

Liam had five surgeries in just 11 days, but was already able to take a few steps in the hospital.

The family hopes he'll be back home by the end of May, and Liam's goal is to get back on the field for football and rugby at Calvert Hall.

O'Donoghue's message to other parents

Rick Ritter: 'We're all guilty as parents of getting frustrated over little things that seem big in the moment, like a baby won't sleep, or a teenager talking back and not listening. Parenting can be hard, and it is hard, but I'm sure you look at that through a different lens now?"

"My message to parents is hug your kids. Don't miss the opportunity to hug them and give them a big kiss because accidents happen. We have to keep reminding ourselves that this was an accident and accidents happen every day. We beat ourselves up and say what if I kept him home? " or " What if I did something different. Well, the same thing could have happened the next Friday," Fanya O'Donoghue said. "Also, I think it's important to not be driven by fear, that's a critical part of all of this in parenting. If you are driven by fear, you will lose them. Teach them to be good and be kind. Every morning when our kids leave the house we always say BGBK. Be good, be kind."

"We are all guilty of getting caught up in the day to day," Donal O'Donoghue said. "If you want to talk about getting perspective, we have all of the perspective in the world after this. It's just be kind to each other, hug your kids, kiss them, love them. We all feel like we have all of the time in the world but life is short and precious, so lean into the good in people."

Baltimore County Police say the accident on May 1 remains under investigation.

Baltimore County is considering honoring Liam with an award for his heroic efforts.

If anyone is interested in helping the O'Donoghue family, please search online for Liam's CaringBridge or GoFundMe page for updates and more information.