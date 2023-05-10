Leaving a mark: Adley Rutschman latest Oriole to blast home run to Eutaw Street

BALTIMORE - Adley Rutschman is making his mark in Baltimore, and this one will become permanent.

The walkway is peppered with plaques of Orioles and visiting players whose home runs have struck Eutaw Street.

There have been 119 fly balls that have landed on Eutaw Street in Camden Yards' 31 years.

119 HR’s have landed on Eutaw St in the 31 yrs of Camden Yds. @RutschmanAdley reached the street last night (marked w “AR 35”). I speak w Adley & the O’s about reaching the street on @wjz at 5pm ⚾️💪@WJZ13sports @cedmull30 pic.twitter.com/DzU4DMMKyx — Mark Viviano (@MarkWJZ) May 10, 2023

Rutschman blasted a shot to Eutaw Street in the third inning of the Orioles' 4-2 win over Tampa Bay on Tuesday.

That landing spot is marked in pen, for now.

It will eventually get a commemorative plaque to mark the spot.

"For me, that's pretty cool," Rutschman said. "I remember seeing it my first day and I thought it was awesome. It guess that's a cool little checkpoint."

Anthony Santander hit a home run to Eutaw Street last September. Cedric Mullins reached the street in 2021.

Mullins told WJZ's Mark Viviano he hasn't visited his home run plaque, but his parents have.

"I think the idea in itself is cool," Mullins said. "It's unique. It's fun. The goal is to put as many out there as possible."

Former Orioles Chris Davis and Rafael Palmeiro have multiple home run plaques on Eutaw Street.

An eyewitness told Viviano that Rutschman's home run first an umbrella, then ricocheted off a person before a fan recovered the ball in a pile-up of souvenir seekers.