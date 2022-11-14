Laundromat volunteer who was stabbed to death in Owings Mills remembered by friends, family

BALTIMORE -- Family and friends of a laundromat volunteer who was stabbed to death earlier this month gathered in Owings Mills to remember him on Sunday.

Jerry Lewis, 39, was killed around the time that the laundromat closed on Nov. 7.

Investigators believe Julian Funderburk, 29, and Lewis got into an argument in the 10,000 block of Reisterstown Road before Funderburk stabbed him and ultimately killed him.

Officials said Funderburk told Lewis that he was going to get a knife and cut off his head.

After that, Funderburk left, reportedly returned with a knife, and repeatedly attacked Lewis outside of the laundromat, according to charging documents.

Then Funderburk chased him inside, which is where he continued the attack, according to authorities.

Police say that Lewis died at the site of the stabbing.

After he was detained by police, Funderburk told them that Lewis had disrespected him, according to charging documents.

Investigators found him to be in possession of two kitchen knives and a makeshift knife. He also had blood on him in the aftermath of the stabbing, according to Baltimore County Police.

Funderburk has been charged with murder.