Charging documents: Man says 'I'm going to cut your head off' before deadly stabbing at Owings Mills laundromat

BALTIMORE - Two men got into an argument before a deadly stabbing inside a laundromat in Owings Mills, charging documents reveals.

During the argument, 29-year-old Julian Funderburk told laundromat volunteer Jerry Lewis, "I'm going to get my knife and I'm going to cut your head off," documents said.

That's when documents said Funderburk returned to the business and surveillance video showed him allegedly stabbing Lewis outside and chasing him inside where the assault continued.

Lewis died at the laundromat, and Funderburk has been charged with murder.

People who knew Lewis told WJZ he had been a volunteer at the laundromat on Reisterstown Road for years. Charging documents said he was stabbed several times inside the business.

"I've never seen a problem out here before," customer Tony Macklin said.

Longtime customers say they are shocked by the stabbing at the business.

"It just seemed like a senseless act and a targeted situation," Macklin said.

Baltimore County police said Funderburk left but was found a short time later with two kitchen knives and a makeshift knife, and was covered in blood.

He allegedly told police he felt Lewis had disrespected him.

Customers told WJZ that Lewis was kind and had a close relationship with the laundromat's manager.

"I want to give my condolences, you know, and kind of like think this needs to stop you know? A customer said. "It's not just here. It's everywhere."

Charging documents did not say what the fight between Funderburk and Lewis was about.