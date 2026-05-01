Late showers Friday, drier and cool weekend across Maryland

Showers move into Baltimore on Friday evening

The first day of May and the final day of the workweek begins with a mix of sun and clouds, along with chilly temperatures. Temperatures warm into the middle to upper 60s by late afternoon. A front will approach the state Friday afternoon. Scattered rain showers will approach the WJZ Viewing Area after 6 p.m. Hit-or-miss light rain will continue through the early overnight hours. While it won't have a big impact on plans, bringing along the umbrella isn't a bad idea if you're headed outside.

Temperatures cool into the 50s through the evening hours. This first round of scattered showers will exit Maryland before sunrise on Saturday.

Weekend is cool, rain chance toward Maryland beaches

Clouds will linger Saturday across the bulk of the area. Expect a mostly cloudy sky, with a few peeks of sunshine on Saturday. A passing coastal low will bring showers to the coast and parts of the eastern shore during the afternoon and evening hours on Saturday. Any subtle shift in the track of this low could bring greater chances of rain into the Baltimore area.

Temperatures range from the mid-50s to lower 60s on Saturday afternoon; coolest east. Saturday will have a gray and gloomy appearance, but for the bulk of central Maryland the weather will remain dry and favorable for outdoor activities.

Sunday features brighter weather. It will be breezier, too. Winds will gust 15 to 20 mph during the daylight hours. We'll warm into the low to mid-60s on Saturday afternoon. Sunday is the pick day of the weekend!

Warmer weather, rain chances next week in the Baltimore area



More seasonably warm spring air will return to Maryland early next week. Right now, Monday and Tuesday appear mostly dry, with just a chance of spotty light rain northwest of I-95. Temperatures warm into the lower to middle 70s Monday and into the lower 80s Tuesday.

The cold front will sink south into our area Tuesday evening, into Wednesday. This brings our next chance of more widespread showers and thunderstorms. All of this rain would be much needed as severe drought continues across most of central and eastern Maryland. Showers and storms should begin to exit the area sometime on Thursday morning.