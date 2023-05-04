Watch CBS News
Lamar Jackson-themed salt box makes its way to Baltimore streets

By Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Lamar Jackson is now locked in with the Baltimore Ravens.

His new contract led to a Lamar Jackson-themed salt box in Baltimore.

The salt box art was created by local Artist Julie Ames, who has designed these boxes throughout the Charm City.

Jackson signed a five-year deal on Thursday reportedly worth $260 million.

Some of the salt boxes are sports-themed. Others have significant meanings.

public map now plots locations of "art boxes" for people to enjoy the community art project.

First published on May 4, 2023 / 5:56 PM

