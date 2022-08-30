Lamar Jackson records message for fans who traveled from Australia to see preseason game

Lamar Jackson records message to fans who traveled from Australia to see preseason game

BALTIMORE -- Lamar Jackson is one of the most popular quarterbacks in the NFL, and his star power reaches around the world. Over the weekend, two of his biggest fans traveled a long way in hopes of meeting him. In a WJZ exclusive, see the video Jackson recorded thanking them.

Before the Ravens-Commanders preseason game on Saturday, fans waited outside M&T Bank Stadium hoping for a picture or autograph. But one couple traveled a lot farther than anyone else. WJZ Sports Director Mark Viviano met Carla Khasakhala and Louis West, who came from Australia to see Lamar Jackson.

"So we actually came 32 hours from down under," Khasakhala said. "He's unlike any QB I've ever seen. He's amazing."

Khasakhala said she has family in Washington D.C. and saw Jackson playing a few years ago. Her boyfriend was actually a Commanders fan, but he has now converted. And he joined her on the 10,000-mile journey to Baltimore.

"When I met Carla, she's like, 'Ravens only. You want to be with me, you've gotta go for the Ravens,'" West said.

Although the couple did get a photograph with fullback Patrick Ricard, they did not get to meet Jackson. However, when the star quarterback heard about their long journey, he recorded a video, which WJZ obtained exclusively.

"What's up, Carla? I'm sorry I couldn't play today," Jackson said in the video. "But I wish you a lot of love. And enjoy the game!"

Carla and Louis say they don't know a lot of NFL fans back home in Australia. But the ones they do know love the Baltimore Ravens.

