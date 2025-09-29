No update on Lamar Jackson, but Baltimore's Nnamdi Madubuike is done for the season

There was no update on Monday on Lamar Jackson's hamstring issue, but Baltimore coach John Harbaugh announced another bit of devastating injury news — defensive lineman Nnamdi Madubuike is out for the season.

The Ravens put Madubuike on injured reserve over the weekend because of a neck problem. Harbaugh did not comment further on whether Madubuike's career is in jeopardy, saying he didn't want to speak for the 27-year-old lineman.

"He may be still getting some information on that as well," Harbaugh said.

Other Ravens injuries

As for Jackson, he left with a right hamstring injury in the third quarter of a 37-20 loss to Kansas City on Sunday. It was a nightmare of a game for the Ravens, who also lost cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Nate Wiggins and linebacker Roquan Smith during the game. Baltimore is now 1-3, and although there's plenty of time to climb out of this hole, that becomes a lot harder if Jackson misses any significant time.

"I've got a pretty good feel on all the injuries, the different guys right now, where we're at," Harbaugh said. "Really not commenting on those things today. We'll comment on them later in the week a little bit more."

That was when Harbaugh pivoted to an update on Madubuike's status. He also said defensive lineman Broderick Washington, who was put on IR with Madubuike, could return later this season.