Lamar Jackson at Ravens practice as Baltimore prepares for Pittsburgh showdown
Lamar Jackson was at practice on Wednesday for the Baltimore Ravens as they prepared for this weekend's showdown at Pittsburgh for the AFC North title.
Jackson missed last weekend's must-win game at Green Bay because of a back injury. He hasn't had a full week of practice since early November, but his presence Wednesday suggests that's a possibility now. The two-time MVP quarterback also missed three games earlier this season because of hamstring problems.
The Ravens beat the Packers with Tyler Huntley at quarterback, but they still need a win over the Steelers on Sunday night to make the playoffs.