Can the Ravens win in Pittsburgh and take the AFC North? | Purple Connection The Ravens and Steelers meet in Week 18 with the AFC North title and a playoff berth on the line. This storied rivalry reaches new heights this week with the first "win-or-go-home" game between the Ravens and Steelers in the final week of the regular season ever. On this episode of Purple Connection, we break down what this moment means for Baltimore, starting with the biggest question of the week: will Lamar Jackson be healthy enough to play? #RavensFlock #Ravens #HereWeGo #Steelers #LamarJackson