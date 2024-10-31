Lamar Jackson absent from Ravens practice for a 2nd consecutive day

Meet the Ravens fan whose handmade looks are taking social media by storm

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was again absent from practice Thursday.

The two-time NFL MVP missed Wednesday's session as well. The team has been listing him on the injury report with back and knee issues, although there was no sign of anything significantly wrong during Sunday's loss at Cleveland.

The Ravens host Denver on Sunday. Veteran Josh Johnson is Jackson's backup.

Jackson has missed only one game since the start of the 2023 season, and that was in the final week of the regular season in a game of little significance to Baltimore.

Jackson is off to perhaps the best start of his career, with a passer rating of 115.4. He has thrown for 2,099 yards and 17 touchdowns with only two interceptions. He also has 501 yards rushing.