Watch CBS News
Sports

Lamar Jackson absent from Ravens practice for a 2nd consecutive day

/ AP

Meet the Ravens fan whose handmade looks are taking social media by storm
Meet the Ravens fan whose handmade looks are taking social media by storm 02:04

 Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was again absent from practice Thursday.

The two-time NFL MVP missed Wednesday's session as well. The team has been listing him on the injury report with back and knee issues, although there was no sign of anything significantly wrong during Sunday's loss at Cleveland.

The Ravens host Denver on Sunday. Veteran Josh Johnson is Jackson's backup.

Jackson has missed only one game since the start of the 2023 season, and that was in the final week of the regular season in a game of little significance to Baltimore.

Jackson is off to perhaps the best start of his career, with a passer rating of 115.4. He has thrown for 2,099 yards and 17 touchdowns with only two interceptions. He also has 501 yards rushing.

© 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.