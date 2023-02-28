Kyle Bradish pitches two solid innings in Orioles' 7-4 spring loss to Pirates

BALTIMORE - Kyle Bradish pitched a perfect two innings in his Orioles' spring debut.

However, the Birds dropped Tuesday's spring training game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, 7-4.

Adley Rutschman drew two walks, and Gunnar Henderson added a base hit in his first spring game.

Franchy Cordero smacked a two-run home run for the Orioles (2-2). Kyle Stowers and Terrin Vavra each chipped in a base hit.

Bradish struck out two and didn't allow any baserunners in his short outing before the Orioles' bullpen was roughed up for seven runs on 10 hits.

The Orioles are back in action Wednesday against Toronto.