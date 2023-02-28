Watch CBS News
Sports

Kyle Bradish pitches two solid innings in Orioles' 7-4 spring loss to Pirates

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE - Kyle Bradish pitched a perfect two innings in his Orioles' spring debut.

However, the Birds dropped Tuesday's spring training game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, 7-4.

Adley Rutschman drew two walks, and Gunnar Henderson added a base hit in his first spring game.

Franchy Cordero smacked a two-run home run for the Orioles (2-2). Kyle Stowers and Terrin Vavra each chipped in a base hit.

Bradish struck out two and didn't allow any baserunners in his short outing before the Orioles' bullpen was roughed up for seven runs on 10 hits.

The Orioles are back in action Wednesday against Toronto.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on February 28, 2023 / 4:07 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.