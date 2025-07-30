Maryland congressman leads town hall to address immigration arrests in Baltimore

Immigration and healthcare were top of mind for residents in southeast Baltimore City on Wednesday.

U.S. Congressman Kweisi Mfume, of Maryland, held a town hall to address those issues on Wednesday.

Residents asked questions and shared their feedback, and concerns.

Concerns over recent immigration arrests in Baltimore

Rep. Mfume's district includes Highlandtown and Southeast Baltimore, where many immigration arrests have even been caught on camera. Many neighbors expressed concerns and frustration with these arrests, calling for policy changes from Congress.

"But even by ICE's own statistics, 80% of the people who have been apprehended here in the state of Maryland have no criminal record," Mfume said.

In May, video obtained by WJZ shows U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers arresting at least five people near a Home Depot on Eastern Avenue. On social media, ICE said it arrested them for entering the country illegally, after the agency received a tip in May.

"Pulling up at a Walmart, jumping out of a van with masks on and guns in your hand, and grabbing somebody and being whisked away. That is not the America that we know," Mfume said.

In June, residents chased away ICE officers from Baltimore's Highlandtown neighborhood.

Baltimore residents ask for a plan to slow ICE officers

Several community members asked questions, focused on what they can do if ICE comes to their neighborhood and how Mfume plans to conduct oversight at the ICE facility in Baltimore.

"So what do you see that you can do next to get in there?" one resident said.

"And we don't know who those people are with masks, and we don't know who they're taking, and they could be trafficking people," another said.

"We know lots of people who have entered the country legally through the parole or asylum program, and now that those are being squeezed, how do we as citizens assist them?" another resident said.

The town hall also included experts on immigration law, who warned neighbors about potential scams.

"We see individuals pretending to be the government. We see people pretending to be reputable legal services organizations," Adonia Simpson, Esq. said.

Maryland leaders denied access to ICE detainment center

The town hall was held two days after Maryland's Democratic Congressional Delegation was turned away from entering the ICE Baltimore facility.

Mfume says he was beyond disappointed to be locked out.

"I'm a senior member of the House Oversight Committee. That is my job and my role, along with members of both parties who serve in that community," Mfume said. "So just goes to show you the height of arrogance in the disrespect for the Constitution and the separation of powers."

On social media, the Department of Homeland Security criticized the Democratic leaders for trying to enter the facility, saying a week's notice should be given.

"These Members of Congress could have just scheduled a TOUR. As ICE law enforcement has seen a surge in assaults, disruptions and obstructions to enforcement, including by politicians themselves, any requests to tour processing centers and field offices must be approved by the Secretary of Homeland Security. These requests must be part of legitimate congressional oversight activities."

DHS also said, "As for visits to detention facilities, requests should be made with sufficient time to prevent interference with the President's Article II authority to oversee executive department functions—a week is sufficient to ensure no intrusion on the President's constitutional authority. To protect the President's Article II authority, any request to shorten that time must be approved by the Secretary."

Mfume says he plans to join a lawsuit filed by other Democrats who were turned away from their local ICE facilities.