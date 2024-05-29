Korean barbecue captivates taste buds and igniting a cultural phenomenon

BALTIMORE -- While there are some foods that are easily enjoyed alone, others are best consumed in the company of others.

Korean barbecue is experiencing a surge in popularity by captivating taste buds and igniting a cultural phenomenon.

As we celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islanders Month, WJZ's Amy Kawata takes us to a Korean barbecue restaurant and shares a glimpse of her culture.

There's something very special about eating Korean barbecue, an example of true South Korean culture.

Eating is often a shared experience with loved ones.

"It's a reflection of how much love somebody cooks into a meal so that you can enjoy it together," said Hanna Kuark Embree-Lowry, the head of business development at Honey Pig Korean BBQ in Ellicott City.

"Gogi-gui" in Korean is a centuries-old tradition that's evolved into a beloved culinary experience.

"We're all about the instant satisfaction of cooking your food at the table and eating it immediately," said Embree-Lowry.

At its heart, it's all about communal dining where friends and family sit around a sizzling hot grill at the table to cook and share flavorful meats.

"It represents a time that my family has always gathered together," Embree-Lowry said. "It's a time no matter how busy or what you're doing, you come home. You gather around the table."

Honey Pig Korean BBQ is a family-owned women-led business.

Embree-Lowry's aunt Mickey Kim is the owner who immigrated to Baltimore in the 1970s with a dream of opening a Korean restaurant.

"She wanted to build a place, not only is it a business, but a representation of her culture, and staying true to that, I think is the clear message that I want to carry on as well," Embree-Lowry said.

Honey Pig has two locations in Ellicott City. One sits in the middle of Route 40, aka Koreatown, Maryland.

"How can you explain the flavors that people can expect to taste in their mouth?

"Koreans love seasoned food," Embree-Lowry said. "It has to be seasoned well. Of course, you can get some of our barbecue meats, or shabu shabu hot pot meats that are not seasoned, but we are famous, for example, for our beef bulgogi, which is a soy sauce base."

Korean BBQ isn't just about the meat, but also about the banchan, an assortment of side dishes that accompany the meal.

"You always have some sort of vegetables, usually pickles or fresh vegetables on the side that can go with some of the protein and soups," Embree-Lowry said.

In Korean culture, before they eat, it's always tradition to say "jalmagosumneeda," which means , they are going to enjoy their food very well.