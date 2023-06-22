'Kingpin' behind bars after largest cocaine recovery in Anne Arundel Co. history

BALTIMORE - What began as an investigation into drug trafficking resulted in the largest cocaine seizure in Anne Arundel County Police history.

"These 18 kilograms of cocaine were located and recovered as a direct result of this investigation.," Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown said.

Attorney General Brown announced indictments of 10 alleged drug traffickers accused of operating in and around Severn and Glen Burnie.

Charges include multiple conspiracies, possession with intent to distribute drugs such as cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and meth, and firearms charges.

Among those indicted was alleged "Kingpin" Clayton Mooring, who investigators say was importing large amounts of cocaine from Texas to be distributed in Maryland.

According to Brown, officers began identifying multiple drug traffickers in the area last summer.

Then, after intercepting communications over a wiretap, investigators identified Mooring as the main supplier for Anne Arundel County.

Investigators said Mooring sold large quantities of cocaine from his business in the 500 block of Crain Highway in Glen Burnie.

They also learned Mooring was importing the cocaine from Texas by having it stashed in vehicles that were shipped on car carriers across state lines.

Investigators believe a known member of the PRM Gang was involved in that operation.

"The PRM gang is a notorious prison gang that operates out of Mexico and Texas," Brown said.

On April 7, Anne Arundel County police intercepted a vehicle being transported from Texas to Mooring's business in Glen Burnie and found 17 kilograms of cocaine sewn into the seat cushions.

They searched the business and found another 1.8 kilograms inside.

The investigation was a collaboration between Anne Arundel County police, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Attorney General's Organized Crime Unit.

Throughout the investigation, detectives also seized 21 illegal firearms, 400 grams of heroin and 360 grams of fentanyl.

"Today Anne Arundel County is a much safer place as a result of the drugs and illicit guns that have been removed from our community as a result of this investigation," said Anne Arundel County Polo Chief Amal Awad/anne arundel county police

Chief Awad said the seized weapons are still being analyzed to determine if they were used in any other crimes in the county.