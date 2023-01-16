'A kid can learn from anyone': Protesters debate over drag queen story time for children at Baltimore library

BALTIMORE - A drag queen story hour became the target of protesters over the weekend at the Enoch Pratt Free Library in Baltimore's Canton neighborhood.

The free event, open to children of all ages, wasn't the first drag queen story time at the library.

Protesters outside of the library on Saturday called the event "inappropriate" for children.

Protesters chanted "leave our children alone" while many held up signs calling for the event to be canceled, and saying drag queens belong in clubs.

Supporters outside of the event were singing and waving pride flags.

"Me and my son love story time no matter who is reading," parent Mia Carr said. "A kid can learn from anyone."

A spokesperson for the library said they trust families can decide what's appropriate for their children.

The library also said they are "committed to advancing equity, diversity."

"It's not about being against gays or the LGBTQ community, it's about values for our children," protester Chris Anderson said.

the library has had drag queen guest readers a number of times in the past.

This one on Saturday was done in partnership with the church on the square.