Protestors clash over Canton library's drag queen story hour

BALTIMORE -- A drag queen story hour took place in Canton on Saturday.

This wasn't the first time the Canton branch of Baltimore's Enoch Pratt Free Library hosted a drag queen story hour for children in the area.

But this time, the story hour was met with protests and counter-protestors.

Law enforcement officers were posted at all of the entrances to the building where the story hour was being hosted.

Children of all ages and their caregivers were invited to "listen to stories about having pride in yourself," according to the library's website.

"This is something that really promotes literacy,' Enoch Pratt Free Library spokesperson Meghan McCorkle said. "The Pratt library is always supportive of diverse voices and we always will be so we're really proud to be here today."

But not everyone agreed with the library's messaging.

"I think it's inappropriate," Christopher Anderson, who was there to protest, told WJZ. "First of all we need to at least say that. It's not about being against gays or the LGBTQ community, it's about values for our children."

The library hosted the event in partnership with the Church on the Square in Canton.