Grandmother of slain Baltimore 12-year-old speaks out as prosecutor seeks maximum sentence

The grandmother of 12-year-old Khloe Ishway says she never imagined she would see her granddaughter in a casket after the girl was killed in a shooting near a crowded youth football game on Oct. 3.

Now, as Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates seeks the maximum possible sentences for the suspects in two separate killings, Khloe's grandmother says she hopes the cases send a message about the devastating consequences of violence.

"Have you ever seen a child in a casket? That's something I never, ever contemplated seeing. I never thought I'd be in this predicament to see my granddaughter," said Jacqueline Howell Coleman. "I hope that everybody in this world just think about what they are doing before they do it."

Indictments in two high-profile cases

Bates announced Wednesday that his office will pursue the harshest possible penalties against the suspects in the two high-profile cases.

Investigators say Tyree Reynolds opened fire near a crowded youth football homecoming game earlier this month, killing Khloe, an innocent bystander.

In a separate case, Montray McCray was indicted in connection with an attack on an older couple in Fells Point last month that left 76-year-old Claudia Bismark dead.

"Think about the circumstances"

Khloe's grandmother said the shooting, which investigators believe stemmed from an argument, highlights the need for people to find ways to resolve their differences without violence.

"Think about the circumstances. It's not that serious. If you got a problem with somebody, talk it out. Go somewhere, talk to a therapist or something, but don't take it out on everybody else," she said. "There's too much anger. It's a mess."

Reynolds was indicted on 29 counts related to the shooting, including first-degree murder.

During Thursday's news conference, Bates announced his office will seek a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

"When you put that gun on your person and you went out there, just even carrying a gun, you knew it might be a situation, so I want him to be held to the highest level that the judicial system can give him," Khloe's grandmother said. "On top of getting help because something wrong with him."

Deadly attack in Fells Point

Meanwhile, the Fells Point community is still mourning Bismark, a beloved artist and wife who was killed in an attack in broad daylight.

Police say McCray knocked Bismark to the ground after assaulting her husband late last month. He then allegedly ran off with her husband's wallet.

The couple had just finished breakfast at a nearby restaurant. Bismark's husband survived his injuries.

The state's attorney's office is also seeking a life sentence for McCray.

Neighbors and visitors in Fells Point told WJZ they are glad McCray is off the streets and hope he remains behind bars.

"I think the accountability fits the crime. She's not around and somebody has to advocate," Sandra Ashford said. "I think sometimes you feel bad for a life sentence, but at the same time, you feel bad for the person that's not here with us anymore."

One visitor to Fells Point said the announcement made them feel safer.

"As a visitor to Baltimore, I mean, our impression of Baltimore has always been amazing, and to be honest, it makes me feel a lot safer when we know that police and the law is actually doing right," the visitor said.