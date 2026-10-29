Men indicted for Baltimore killings of 12-year-old girl and 76-year-old woman: "We will give life"

Indictments were announced Thursday in the Baltimore killings of a 12-year-old girl killed at a youth football game and a 76-year-old woman attacked while walking with her husband in Fells Point.

Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates told a news conference the indictments were against Tyree Reynolds and Montray McCray.

Reynolds is accused of killing 12-year-old Khloe Ishway on Oct. 3 at Leon Day park during a youth football game. He was indicted on 29 counts relating to the shooting, including first-degree murder.

Claudia Bismark, a beloved artist, died of her injuries after she and her husband were assaulted and robbed in Fells Point. Claudia Bismark

McCray is accused of assaulting 76-year-old Claudia Bismark on Sept. 29 as she was walking with her husband in Baltimore's Fells Point neighborhood. She later died of her injuries in the hospital. Her husband survived his injuries suffered in the attack.

Life without parole sought in both cases

"My office will be pursuing sentences of life, without the possibility of parole, in both of these matters," Bates said. "The callous nature of these crimes, the defendants' lengthy criminal histories, and the blatant disregard for the lives of the most vulnerable members of our community demand the strongest response under the law."

The lives of both victims were taken "by repeat offenders who demonstrated a profound disregard for human life," Bates said. "We owe it to these victims, their families and the people of Baltimore to pursue justice with the utmost determination and to hold those accused of committing these heinous acts of crime fully accountable."

Bates said he wanted to send a clear message to individuals who might carry out similar crimes against the community's most vulnerable individuals.

"We will not negotiate... we will only give these four letters: L-I-F-E. We will give life," he said.

Mayor Scott vows "we will find you"

Joining Bates at the news conference was Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, who said he agreed wholeheartedly with the state's attorney.

"Both of these cases are horrific, and our hearts remain with the families and loved ones of Khloe and Claudia," Scott said.

"We are sending a clear message, that anyone who commits this kind of act of careless, reckless, violence will be held accountable -- and they should be held accountable -- by spending the rest of their lives in prison," he added.

Scott noted that Baltimore has some of the best detectives and prosecutors in the world adding, "We will find you, we will find you accountable."