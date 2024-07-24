Key Bridge rebuild gets environmental green light. Here are the next steps.

BALTIMORE – The Federal Highway Administration gave the green light to the Maryland Transportation Authority on Tuesday for the reconstruction of the Francis Scott Key Bridge.

The federal agency gave environmental approval for the project, called a categorical exclusion, which is part of the National Environmental Policy Act requirements.

"It basically helps that build process begin," said Bruce Gartner, executive director of the Maryland Transportation Authority.

This approval will allow the state to demolish what remains of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, contract designers and engineers, as well as begin reconstruction.

The environmental review process can be lengthy, but because the state's plan does not include major changes, such as increasing lanes, moving the bridge's location or changing the impact on the community at large, the federal government was able to give the go-ahead more quickly.

"What this really does is it shortens that process because we didn't look at alternatives," Gartner said. "We're looking at essentially replacement of the [previously] existing bridge."

Bay Bridge review

The Bay Bridge in Annapolis is currently going through a full environmental review, which is expected to go into the fall.

This review is taking a longer amount of time because the state is considering making major changes to the structure.

"The Categorical Exclusion (CE) announced today continues our commitment to restoring this vital connector as quickly and safely as possible and is in accordance with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), since the replacement bridge will be constructed completely within the collapsed bridge's right-of-way and will not increase the capacity of the former bridge. The Department also remains fully committed to supporting Congressional action to fund the full cost of the new bridge," the Federal Highway Administration said in a statement. "The Maryland Department of Transportation can now move forward with subsequent phases which include final design, demolition of the standing structure and construction of the replacement bridge."

What needs to be done?

While attending Baltimore Ravens Training Camp, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore acknowledged that this is a major milestone, but said there is more work to be done.

"We are grateful that we now have progress when it comes to the environmental evaluation, so we have a green light on certain measures," Moore said. "I was on the phone earlier today with additional Senators, both Democrats and Republicans, to make sure that the Baltimore Bridge Act can get the financial support, we can get the bridge financing. That's going to be necessary to get the building down as quickly as possible."

While the project is expected to restore the positive socioeconomic and transportation impacts that the demolished Key Bridge once provided, the MTA said the rebuild will not cause negative impacts to the environment or require people or businesses to relocate.

Structurally, the bridge will be like what stood in the Patapsco River before the collapse. It will be four lanes wide but will have larger shoulder lanes. The MDTA says the next step is working on the design of the bridge and holding public meetings to hear from neighbors.

"We have to get the design firm on board, and we are really looking to engage with the community on their needs and listening to that. We know what the bridge is going to be, but there are elements that we want to talk through in the next several months," Gartner said.

The design firm is expected to be contracted by September.

The MDTA is also inviting engineering consultant teams to submit proposals for a $75 million contract for the rebuild project.

"The consultant will serve as MDTA's engineering representative and provide a range of support services such as risk management/analyses; establishing, reviewing, tracking and monitoring cost and schedules; managing project documentation; liaising with environmental regulators; and overseeing Disadvantage Business Enterprise compliance, among other services," the MDTA said.

Interested bidders can access the Request for Proposals at eMaryland Marketplace Advantage website.

The General Engineering Consultant proposals are due Monday, August 19.

How much will the rebuild cost?

The overall cost to rebuild the Key Bridge is estimated to be $1.7 billion, 90% of which is expected to be contributed by the federal government.

After President Joe Biden vowed to make the federal government pay for the rebuild, the White House included the measure in a $4 billion emergency funding request.

But that proposition is not without pushback from some lawmakers. While proponents like Senator Ben Cardin urged congress to pass full emergency funding to pay for the bridge, some senators, like Republican West Virginia Senator Shelley Moore Capito believe Maryland should repay some of the replacement costs through tolls.

In a federal hearing before the U.S. Senate's Environment and Public Works Committee on Wednesday, Capito argued that there were other important projects in the country that need funding.

A funding vote could happen after Labor Day.

Right now, the MDTA says it is using the Federal Emergency Relief money as well as insurance proceeds from the Federal Government to pay for the steps that are being taken in the short term.

The new bridge is projected to be open by October 2028. The MDTA says demolition of the remaining elements will likely happen in the fall, and construction of the new bridge could begin as early as next year.