U.S. Dept. of Transportation raises concerns about Baltimore Key Bridge rebuild costs, traffic congestion in Maryland

The U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) raised concerns about the cost of rebuilding Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge and traffic congestion in Maryland.

On Tuesday, USDOT Secretary Sean Duffy said he plans to meet with Maryland Gov. Wes Moore to discuss the increased estimated cost of the rebuild and congestion along the I-495 and I-270 corridor.

"I look forward to discussing the urgent matter of relieving severe congestion on the American Legion Memorial Bridge and getting the Francis Scott Key Bridge project back on track with Governor Moore," Duffy said.

It is currently unclear when the meeting will take place.

Estimated cost to rebuild Key Bridge

The Key Bridge rebuild project was initially projected to cost about $2 billion. However, in November, the Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) shared an updated estimate of $4.3 billion to $5.2 billion.

According to the MDTA, the cost increase is due to a dramatic rise in "material costs for all aspects of the project." Officials said the preliminary estimates were prepared less than two weeks after the bridge collapsed in March 2024, and the new estimates came as design and pre-construction phases progressed.

The MDTA also said the project would be completed by 2030, rather than 2028.

The new Key Bridge will have two 12-foot lanes in each direction and is expected to have a lifespan of 100 years.

In December 2024, state lawmakers confirmed that the federal government would be covering the full cost of the rebuild after securing funding in a federal spending bill.

Duffy said he sent a letter to Gov. Moore in September, raising concerns about the bridge rebuild and questioning the proposed budget and timeline.

Maryland traffic concerns

In the letter Tuesday, Duffy also said the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) is seeking public input on accelerating the reconstruction of the American Legion Memorial Bridge in Montgomery County. The move aims to reduce traffic congestion on I-495 and I-270, which commuters use to travel between Washington, D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia.

"Governor Moore's lack of action on the American Legion Bridge corridor is holding back progress on one of the nation's most critical transportation routes," FHWA Administrator Sean McMaster said in a statement.

The concerns come after Washington, D.C., was rated number one in the U.S. for worst traffic congestion, Duffy said, citing a Consumer Affairs report.

"Maryland's highways help connect thousands to our nation's capital, and as part of our effort to revitalize the area and make it safe and beautiful, holding leaders accountable at every level is essential to making sure taxpayer dollars are used effectively and efficiently," Duffy said in a statement.