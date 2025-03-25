Baltimore County residents reflect on Key Bridge collapse 1 year later

Maryland residents who grew up and live in Southeast Baltimore County say the Francis Scott Key Bridge is a symbol of fond memories and history.

Whether it was a 15-minute trip across the bridge to visit friends and family in Glen Burnie, or reminiscing about the days when the bridge was first built, the tragic collapse one year ago triggered many emotions.

"When you approach the Key Bridge, you would say, 'Home, I'm home at last," said Gloria Nelson, the president of the Turner Station Conservation Team in Baltimore County.

One year ago, on March 26, 2024, the Dali cargo ship crashed through the iconic Key Bridge, the heart of this community, and killing six construction workers who were doing maintenance work.

The aftermath left a hole not seen in Southeast Baltimore County in 50 years.

"When I think of the Key Bridge 50 years ago, I think of hearing that tug boat come around, and up and stop, horn blows, then shortly after, 'thump, thump, thump, thump, thump.'"

"It was there forever, at least we thought it would be there forever, and now it's not," Nelson added.

"Flood of emotions"

Congressman Johnny Olszewski, who was previously the Baltimore County Executive, remembers clearly when the Key Bridge was struck by the cargo ship.

The collision happened at around 1:30 a.m. after the Dali lost power for the fourth time in 12 hours, according to the National Transportation Safety Board investigation.

"I remember the call like it was yesterday, my fire chief called very early in the morning, and at first, I thought I was dreaming," Olszewski said. "It was really just a flood of emotions at once in that early morning."

Nelson described the bridge collapse as "devastating."

"I had a sense of fear, and when I heard there were individuals in the water, fear increased, not knowing, and I began to pray," Nelson said.

Michael Thompson, the Vice President of the Turner Station Conservation Team, said he still recalls the collapse.

"I heard and felt this rumble, and it shook everything," Thompson said.

"I'm looking at a rebuild"

When morning came, in the midst of an international, yet local tragedy, the Baltimore County community banded together to help each other.

Within a matter of months, lawmakers drew up plans for a new Key Bridge, which is expected to be finished in 2028, and connect the communities.

"People want to have their voices heard. I think the reconstruction of the bridge and the opening of this highway is no different," Olszewski said.

"I'm looking at a rebuild to be a rebuild, not just to rebuild the bridge, but rebuild our community, rebuild the neighborhood, rebuild the southeastern area, and I'm looking for an awesome thing to happen, and I do believe it will happen."