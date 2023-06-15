Keith Davis Jr. to sue Baltimore Police, former Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby

BALTIMORE -- Keith Davis Jr. tried four times for the same murder of a security guard at Pimlico racetrack in 2015.

Now, he intends to file a lawsuit against the Baltimore Police Department and former Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby, according to a notice-of-claim statement from Davis' attorney Latoya Francis-Williams.

In January, Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates dismissed all charges against Davis and said he will not move forward with the fifth trial, which had been scheduled for May.

The statement said the lawsuit will include claims of excessive force against officers Mark Veney, Lane Eskins, Alfredo Santiago, and Israel Lopez and former officer Catherine Filippou, according to the statement.

The notice of claim also says law enforcement knew that Filippou was the subject of an FBI public corruption investigation related to drug trafficking but allowed her to remain on the street at the time, according to the Baltimore Banner.

Francis-Williams said former Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby and her prosecutors assisted in malicious prosecution, fabricated evidence, and defamed Davis in his case.

In August 2022, Mosby was held in contempt of court after a judge found she violated a gag order in Davis' case.

This story is still developing and will be updated.

