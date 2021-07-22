Who Is Keith Davis Jr., The Baltimore Man Facing 5th Murder Trial In Death Of Kevin Jones

BALTIMORE (WJZ) -- Keith Davis Jr. is a suspect in the June 2015 murder of Maryland Jockey Club security guard Kevin Jones. Jones was shot 11 times and killed.

Davis, who is about to be tried for the fifth time in Jones' murder, maintains his innocence in the case.

His wife, Kelly, social justice activists, and supporters recently asked Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby to drop the charges against him.

Before his arrest, Davis was shot by city police officers as they investigated an attempted robbery. He was hospitalized. He was found not guilty in the armed robbery, but later police charged him with Jones' murder.

Davis has been tried for Jones' murder four times. The trials ended with a hung jury twice, an overturned conviction once and then he was convicted again during the fourth trial and sentenced to 50 years in prison.

In Davis's latest overturned conviction in 2019, prosecutors cited video and cell phone evidence.

After Davis's latest overturned conviction, prosecutors charged him with attempted murder and assault after they said he stabbed a fellow inmate last year.

Baltimore Circuit Judge Sylvester Cox granted a new trial based on documents that were filed 14 months ago by Davis' attorneys.

"This persecution must stop," said Latoya Francis-Williams, Davis' attorney.

His attorney, Latoya Francis-Williams is calling for Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby to be held accountable.

"What we need is true transparency, what we need is a fact-finding mission by an objective state's attorney's office," said Francis-Williams.

Keith's wife and social justice groups have held rallies and paid for mobile billboards in efforts to free him.