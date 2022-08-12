Marilyn Mosby held in contempt of court for violating gag order in Keith Davis Jr. case

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby was held in contempt of court Friday after a judge found she violated a gag order in the case of Keith Davis Jr., who is awaiting his fifth murder trial.

Mosby requested the gag order, which the judge granted on June 7.

But Mosby, in response to a comment on a post about the case on Instagram, replied "You really shouldn't believe everything you read."

Circuit Judge John S. Nugent said her comments were clearly intended to influence public opinion about the case.

"I cannot see the social media comments on Instagram as anything but a willful violation of this court's gag order," said Nugent, who ordered Mosby to pay a $1,500 fine.

Mosby could avoid the fine if she complies with a more restrictive gag order and refrains from making any comments for the next 90 days without the court's permission.

"I'm glad that [Nugent] saw, you know, that she just could not help herself," Davis' wife Kelly told WJZ. "I'm just grateful, I'm so grateful. Keith continues to be vindicated, as he was vilified for the past seven years and I'm so glad that a judge finally saw that and is very serious about his presumption of innocence."

"That's all we're asking, is to be fair and to have his day in court without it being tainted by the chief law enforcement officer in this city, at the highest level that continues to believe that he does not have a presumption of innocence, so I'm absolutely grateful for today."

Today - Judge said SA @MarilynMosbyEsq violated a gag order when she commented on IG about Keith Davis Jr.’s case.



Mosby will not be allowed to publicly speak on case for the next 90 days. Violation will result in $1,500 fine.



Kelly, Davis’ wife reacted after decision. @wjz pic.twitter.com/RBtGdkyfYd — Avajoye Burnett (@AvajoyeWJZ) August 12, 2022

Davis, 31, is awaiting a fifth trial in the 2015 murder of a Pimlico security guard. Two trials ended with a hung jury. One ended in a conviction that was later thrown out.

The most recent case ended in a conviction and 50-year sentence, but a judge granted Davis a new trial.

On the morning of the murder, police chased Davis into an auto repair shop in Northwest Baltimore as part of an unrelated attempted robbery investigation and fired dozens of rounds, striking him three times, including in the face. He was found not guilty in the armed robbery, but later police charged him with the murder of the security guard, Kevin Jones.

Ivan Bates, the Democratic nominee for Baltimore state's attorney, has supported dismissing charges against Davis.