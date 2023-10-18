Kava Craze: What is this plant-based trend used to reduce stress, relieve anxiety?

Kava Craze: What is this plant-based trend used to reduce stress, relieve anxiety?

Kava Craze: What is this plant-based trend used to reduce stress, relieve anxiety?

BALTIMORE -- An alcohol-free trend is gaining popularity through a drink derived from a plant. It's being mixed in mocktails and teas to reduce stress and relieve anxiety.

Kava is a plant that is creating a social buzz and is seeing a spike in popularity when served in a liquid extraction.

It can be served as a hip alternative to alcohol.

"The idea is that it helps you sleep, reduces your lymphatic nervous system calms you down and relaxes you," a person who has used Kava said.

Marketed as a mood-enhancer and anxiety reducer, people are trying everywhere. Kava contains the compound kavapyrone commonly used to treat pain and relax muscles.

"Kava is a plant that comes from the Pacific Island and it has been used for thousands of years in ritual ceremonies as a socializing beverage," said clinical pharmacist specialist Christine Sybert.

Herbalist Antonette Gause says it's more than a relaxing alternative.

"It's also used as an aphrodisiac and an antiseptic when placed on the skin topically," Gause said.

Despite its growing popularity for those underage or those opting for an alcohol-free drink, concerns linger about its safety.

"One of the concerns I have is that people are touting it as a non-alcoholic alcohol," Sybert said. "You get the same response, but you don't have the issue with the alcohol. I think a lot of people think it's from a plant, it's safe, it's natural, so it must be safe, but that's not the case. It has a lot of side effects. In fact, it was popular 20 years ago in Western societies and it was found that people were developing liver toxicities and that was really the biggest concern."

That's why experts advise caution.

"It's not regulated, and as a pharmacist, that's something that's really important," Sybert said.