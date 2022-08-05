Juvenile arrested, stolen SUV recovered after delivery driver carjacked in Wyman Park

BALTIMORE -- A juvenile is in police custody in connection to a hit-and-run case all caught on camera. He was arrested Thursday afternoon in Northwest Baltimore.

Police have not said what, if any, role the arrested juvenile played in the actual carjacking of the SUV.

Early Saturday morning, an Amazon delivery driver left her SUV Nissan Rogue running in the Wyman Park neighborhood as she delivered a package, taking her key fob with her.

At that point, someone got into her car and took off. When that person discovered there wasn't a key inside, they drove back, running over the delivery driver at high speed. The force of the impact threw her to the side of the street.

"He mowed her down with her own vehicle," said the victim's sister, Tiffany Nicolette.

In a video obtained by WJZ, you can see the suspect stop the car, get out, grab the keys from the victim, and then drive off.

"To be that heartless and callous, and just get out and call her names and rip the key off her belt—and just left her," Nicolette said.

The victim is a single mother of two who took a second job with Amazon to help care for her family. Now, a GoFundMe page is raising money for her recovery.

She is now one of many people who have been victims of an uptick in carjackings.

"This is a citywide problem," Councilwoman Odette Ramos said.

Ramos held a meeting Thursday that addressed carjackings in her district, including where Saturday's hit-and-run incident happened.

"We're going to be doing a lot of community walks in the next few weeks," she said.

There will be additional police patrols in the area, she said. Plus, Ramos will work toward putting more lighting in neighborhoods.

Ramos said there's a plan for many of the juveniles being arrested for these carjackings too.

"What we are doing is, after an arrest, trying to intervene . . . so that they've got a fighting chance for success and they're not doing this again," she said.

The delivery driver's family said in an update that she is recovering from surgery.