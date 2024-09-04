Juul to pay Baltimore $7.5 million for marketing flavored e-cigarette's to city's youth

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore has won a 7.5 million lawsuit against the e-cigarette company, Juul, the most recent of three settlements against predatorial drug manufacturers in the past year.

The city sued Juul Labs in 2020, accusing them of using deceptive marketing tactics aimed at children and teens by offering flavored vaping pens without disclosing their high nicotine content.

Mayor Scott expressed his satisfaction with the settlement, being it serves as evidence of his administration's commitment to ensuring the safety and positive development of the city's youth.

"Since taking office, my administration has done everything in our power to invest in Baltimore's young people to ensure they can reach their full potential," Scott proclaimed. "Achieving that aim means focusing on every aspect of their lives, including their health...When there is such a clear case of a company wrongfully targeting them to increase their bottom line, then we have a responsibility to take action and that's what we did with this lawsuit."

Juul Labs Inc. can pay Baltimore either $7.5 million by the end of 2024 or $8 million over three years, according to a news release.

