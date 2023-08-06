Watch CBS News
Justin Houston, who led Ravens in sacks last season, signs with Carolina Panthers

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - The Ravens can cross off a reunion with pass rusher Justin Houston on their defense.

Houston, who had 9.5 sacks last season with Baltimore, is signing with the Carolina Panthers, the Panthers announced on Sunday.

In 12 seasons, Houston has 111.5 sacks.

The linebacker led the Ravens with sacks last year to go along with an interception and forced fumble.

Houston is joining his fourth team, which includes playing 29 games for the Ravens over the past two seasons.

The Ravens are relying on David Ojabo, Odafe Oweh and linebackers Roquan Smith and Patrick Queen to lead the front seven of the defense.

August 6, 2023

