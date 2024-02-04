Jurors set to hear closing arguments in Marilyn Mosby's federal mortgage fraud trial

BALTIMORE - Jurors in former Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby's federal mortgage fraud trial are expected to hear closing arguments on Monday.

Last week's dramatic testimony included Mosby taking the stand in her self-defense.

She is accused of failing to disclose a tax lien and lying about whether she would rent out one of her two Florida vacation homes to obtain a lower mortgage rate.

Mosby claims her ex-husband, Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby, her mortgage broker, and her real estate agent were the ones who made false statements on her mortgage applications.

Mosby's lawyers rested their case last Thursday following cross-examination by federal prosecutors.

If found guilty of mortgage fraud, the former Baltimore City State's Attorney faces up to 60 years in prison, although defendants are rarely given the maximum sentence.

Mosby was convicted of perjury in November for lying to withdraw money from her retirement account to buy the two vacation homes.

The judge ruled that she would not be sentenced until after her mortgage fraud trial.

Related