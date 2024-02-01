Marilyn Mosby blames mortgage company, says lies on forms "not intentional" during testy cross examination

Marilyn Mosby testifies in her own defense, talks about marriage that turned "toxic"

BALTIMORE -- Marilyn Mosby was back on the witness stand Thursday for prosecution cross-examination that turned testy at times.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron Zelinsky presented the former Baltimore City State's Attorney with mortgage documents she signed, under penalty of perjury, where she failed to include a federal tax lien and promised she would not rent out her vacation homes in Florida, which she did anyway.

They also allege she lied about a $5,000 gift she gave to her husband at the time, Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby, to help her close.

Things are getting testy.



Prosecutor: “Ms. Mosby, this was not a gift from your husband to you. This was money you gave to him.”



Speaking about the gift letter she wrote to close, Mosby says, “I gave him $5,000 in case he did not have it.”



⬇️The govt tracked the money

Mosby repeatedly blamed her mortgage company for inaccuracies on the forms.

"I did not do anything intentional or commit any kind of perjurous act," she testified. "…I believed I read it carefully. I did not notice the mistake in my address or the box for my primary residence was checked."

Mosby said My Easy Mortgage filled out the forms from her credit report "That was their mistake, not mine," she said.

Here’s the form Mosby signed. “I thought it was accurate.”



Here's the form Mosby signed. "I thought it was accurate."

"I did not fill out this form, sir. My Easy Mortgage filled it out it from my credit report."

Prosecutors asked her if she read the forms and signed them. Mosby said she had but did not knowingly lie.

Here is one listing the penalties for falsifying information.

Judge Lydia K. Griggsby became irritated at the pace of the trial, telling lawyers it was "unacceptable."

The trial was scheduled to be over this week and now looks like it may stretch into next week.

The defense filed a new motion asking that prosecutors be barred from delving into Mosby's perjury conviction in a related case last November.

Court begins with fervent prosecution opposition to a motion Mosby's defense filed: "Marilyn Mosby moves the Court for an order prohibiting the government from using her perjury convictions as substantive evidence of her guilt on the mortgage fraud counts…"

Mosby's defense is that she was a "novice" when it came to buying property and relied on those close to her who let her down.

That included Nick Mosby, who testified he was responsible for the tax debt and tried to hide it from her fearing she would leave him.

"I did trust that he was taking care of it. He showed me some sort of documentation he was in an installment agreement with the IRS," Marilyn Mosby testified Wednesday.

