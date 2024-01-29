Nick Mosby "ashamed" of financial troubles, prosecutors allege "perjury" on past taxes

BALTIMORE - Marilyn Mosby's defense has introduced evidence of her and her ex-husband Nick Mosby in happier times—including their wedding photo—and of the couple in less happy times—like their divorce agreement.

Newly released defense exhibits in the Marilyn Mosby mortgage fraud trial include pictures of how the mail was kept at their home, a heavily redacted divorce agreement and pictures of them from the past. @wjz pic.twitter.com/zEz9203zhL — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) January 29, 2024

In at times halting and combative cross-examination, Nick Mosby testified finances were the main reason their marriage failed.

He said he repeatedly lied to his then-wife about a tax lien and other debts.

He told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren after finishing cross-examination on the witness stand that further comment would be inappropriate.

The city council president leaves court, saying little. @wjz pic.twitter.com/ahcq9kHNTB — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) January 29, 2024

In his earlier testimony, he said of his financial issues, "I'm ashamed of it. I didn't tell my wife about it. There was a tremendous amount of pressure."

Nick Mosby is now back on the witness stand. Here is a thread of his cross examination by prosecutors today in his ex-wife Marilyn Mosby’s mortgage fraud trial. @wjz pic.twitter.com/ykLOTCplTf — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) January 29, 2024

Prosecutors alleged in court Monday that Mr. Mosby lied about more than just the tax debt.

They said the Baltimore City Council President had his wages garnished because of unpaid student loans, his car repossessed and was behind on his mortgage—yet still managed to donate $18,000 one year alone to charities.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron Zelinsky asked: "…Tax returns, those are signed under penalty of perjury, correct?"

Nick Mosby responded, "I don't know."

Zelinsky later told the judge that after a forensic analysis of the Mosbys accounts, "There just weren't enough funds to be able to make those charitable contributions in those years."

The defense noted the Mosbys have not been charged with any crimes related to their tax deductions.

The prosecution has repeatedly tried to introduce evidence that Mr. Mosby, the defense's primary witness, perjured himself regarding his taxes and those he filed jointly with Marilyn Mosby. The judge stopped that line of questioning.

In court and in one filing, the government incorrectly referred to Mr. Mosby as the "defendant."

Nick Mosby is back on the stand and talks about the stress of his wife’s job and the joy he was “dishonest”



New government filing alleges Nick perjured himself about his taxes. It calls Mr Mosby the defendant. @wjz pic.twitter.com/3B8DuexgdN — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) January 29, 2024

Marilyn Mosby, who served two terms as Baltimore City State's Attorney, is charged with mortgage fraud related to two vacation homes she purchased in Florida.

She claimed she did not knowingly lie and was unaware of her husband's tax lien when asked about it on mortgage documents.

She is also accused of promising her mortgage company she would not rent out one of the properties but did so anyway.

The government also alleges she disguised $5,000 she needed to close on one of the properties as a gift from Nick Mosby.