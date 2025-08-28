Baltimore County Councilman Julian Jones Jr. launches campaign for county executive

Baltimore County Councilman Julian Jones Jr. on Thursday announced his candidacy for county executive, with hopes to become the first Black person to assume the role.

His announcement comes as County Executive Kathy Klausmeier serves the remaining two years of a term vacated by Johnny Olszewski, who was elected to represent Maryland in Congress.

Jones' campaign for county executive

Jones, a Democrat, was first elected to the Baltimore County Council in 2014. He currently represents District 4. He was the second Black councilmember to hold office in the county.

Jones is the only person chosen to serve as council chairman three times in a row, he said in announcing his candidacy.

He shared his intention to engage with the community to develop solutions to strengthen the county's economy, improve public safety and ensure the community has excellent schools.

"Baltimore County is at a crossroads, facing both unprecedented challenges and unparalleled opportunities, and we need bold, compassionate and experienced leadership to meet the moment," he said in a statement.

His campaign priorities include supporting job creation for economic hubs in the county, implementing housing policies to make communities more affordable, and ensuring development projects meet community needs.

Jones also said he plans to modernize schools and maintain safe standards, invest in Pre-K and workforce training for students and ensure that educators are well-paid and well-trained.

As county executive, Jones would also ensure that first responders have the resources they need, provide training for safety professionals and address community instability from drug use and mental illness to code violations.

Jones' background

Jones has lived in Baltimore County for over 40 years and was born in the area. He joined the Anne Arundel County Fire Department to help pay for college.

After graduating from UMBC, Jones said he stayed and became the first African American captain, lieutenant, battalion chief and division chief in the department's history.

"As a career firefighter, I was trained to handle the toughest emergencies, and I don't back down. I am driven by service, and I will keep delivering results for our communities," Jones said in a statement.

As a county councilmember, Jones has defined himself as a "forceful and practical advocate for education, public safety and fair housing opportunities."

His accomplishments include creating jobs in Owings Mills, his involvement in the College Promise Program, which provides free community college tuition, and his role in the launch of the county's first police reform legislation.