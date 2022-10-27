Judge rules Angelos law firm bank accounts prevented from being frozen

BALTIMORE - The latest chapter in the Louis Angelos lawsuit against older brother, John Angelos, chairman and CEO of the Baltimore Orioles, and their mother, Georgia Angelos, played out Thursday in Baltimore County Circuit Court.

Judge Keith Truffer agreed on three individuals authorized to sign checks at the Law Offices of Peter G. Angelos through the next court hearing, scheduled November 9.

The order will prevent the firm's bank accounts from being frozen during the civil case.

Louis Angelos brought the lawsuit against his mother and brother in June, alleging they are trying to squeeze him out of team control and threatening his inheritance.

Baltimore Orioles owner Peter Angelos, who is 93 years old, has been in poor health since 2017 and "incapacitated for several years," according to court documents.

Angelos' law firm has 22,000 clients and is central to the lawsuit, as well.

Judge Keith Truffer, on Thursday, appointed Benjamin Rosenberg as the independent counsel for Peter Angelos, who has been added to the case as a "respondent."

Louis Angelos alleges his brother John Angelos, who lives in Nashville, "intends to maintain absolute control over the Orioles – to manage, to sell or, if he chooses, to move to Tennessee…without having to answer to anyone."

It was confirmed in court that the Angelos hired Goldman Sachs to assess the possibility of a sale.

The Orioles released a statement from John Angelos in June following the filing of the lawsuit saying "the Orioles will remain in Baltimore."

Georgia Angelos appeared at the courthouse Thursday prepared to testify regarding the banking issue, but ultimately did not take the stand.