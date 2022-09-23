Orioles reportedly hired Goldman Sachs to assess sale

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Orioles hired Goldman Sachs months ago to assess a possible sale of the team, The Athletic reports, but the sale of the team would likely be tied up as long as lawsuits between the Angelos family last.

Citing an anonymous source, the publication said "it's not certain that the club will be put on the market, but John and Georgia Angelos are definitely evaluating options."

It's unclear exactly when the team allegedly hired the investment banking company.

As first reported by our media partner The Baltimore Banner in June, Louis Angelos sued his mother and older brother Thursday in Baltimore County Circuit Court, accusing his brother of taking over the team—in defiance of his father's wishes for his sons to share the franchise—and hinting that John Angelos could sell or move the team to Nashville.

"John intends to maintain absolute control over the Orioles—to manage, to sell, or, if he chooses, to move to Tennessee (where he has a home and where his wife's career is headquartered)—without having to answer to anyone," the suit reportedly says.

Infighting erupted after Peter Angelos fell seriously ill in October 2017 and established a trust with his wife and two sons appointed as co-trustees, according to the lawsuit.

John Angelos pushed back against speculation that the team would be sold.

"As long as Fort McHenry is standing watch over the Inner Harbor, the Orioles will remain in Baltimore," he said in a statement on June 13.