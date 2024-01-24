Judge abruptly ends day's testimony in Marilyn Mosby fraud trial; ex-husband shows up "to support my family"
BALTIOMRE -- Marilyn Mosby walked out of court without comment after the prosecution rested its mortgage fraud case against her.
The judge abruptly ended proceedings Wednesday without explanation after a single defense witness testified: A postal worker who said she did not personally deliver any mail to Mosby, which would include many IRS delinquent tax notices Mosby alleges she never received.
The court made new evidence publicly available, including mortgage documents where the former top Baltimore City prosecutor checked "no" to the question of whether she had any delinquent federal debts and "yes" that one of her Florida vacation homes was her primary residence. You can access the documents here.
Prosecutors said both statements were lies.
Newly released documents include a signed letter for a $5,000 gift Nick Mosby gave to Marilyn, which prosecutors said was not a gift at all. They allege Marilyn funded it through her own account and lied about shifting money around to close on one of her vacation properties.
Nick Mosby could be the star defense witness. He showed up at court Wednesday afternoon.
She has repeatedly blamed him for the tax debts.
But the Baltimore City Council President never got a chance take the witness stand when court dismissed early under a shroud of secrecy.
The judge abruptly ended proceedings after a closed-door meeting. In court, Mosby's defense team insisted whatever happened was "not their fault."
Without naming Nick Mosby, public defender Jim Wyda said he "had a witness here and ready to testify."
When WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren asked Nick Mosby whether he would take the stand, he said he was "here to support his family."
Defense attorneys declined to comment when leaving court.
Maryland law professor Doug Colbert was in the courtroom when the court dismissed jurors early and cut off any further testimony until Thursday.
"I haven't seen this scenario before," Colbert said. "But there are good reasons for what the judge is doing, and the judge doesn't want to share those reasons at this point because there are pending motions. Everything would be mere speculation on everyone's part."
The judge has yet to rule on a motion to acquit Mosby the defense filed Wednesday. In it, Mosby's attorneys said her alleged crimes happened outside of Maryland and the charges should be thrown out.
Prosecutors called the motion "meritless."
Also Wednesday, one juror had to be replaced with an alternate after a family emergency. There were no objections from the prosecution or defense.
Court resumes Thursday morning.
Stay with WJZ and CBS News Baltimore for updates.
Related Coverage:
for more features.