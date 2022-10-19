Watch CBS News
Joppatowne fire leaves one person with severe burns and injures dog, firefighters say

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- One person has suffered severe burns and a dog was injured after a camper caught fire in Joppatowne on Tuesday night, according to the local volunteer firefighter company.

Firefighters were sent to battle flames that extended from the camper to a building in the 400 block of Pulaski Highway, company volunteers said.

The person with burn injuries was taken to Bayview Medical Center to receive treatment from medical personnel, according to the local volunteer firefighter company.

The injured dog was taken to an emergency veterinarian, firefighters said.

The eastbound lanes of Route 40 were shut down while firefighters extinguished the fire, according to the local volunteer firefighter company.

First published on October 18, 2022 / 9:13 PM

