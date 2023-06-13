Watch CBS News
Joppatowne Elementary teacher killed in Forest Hill crash

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A 35-year-old woman who taught for over a decade at Joppatowne Elementary School died in a fiery crash Saturday night in Forest Hill, the school and Harford County Sheriff's Office said. 

Courtney Glock had been a teacher at the Harford County public school since 2009, according to a letter sent by school administrators to the community Monday. 

Investigators believe Glock was driving east on the 1200 block of Walters Mill Road when, for reasons unknown, she struck a guardrail and her vehicle overturned before catching fire. 

Glock was declared dead on the scene. 

School officials said in the letter Glock's death "has affected all of us very deeply," and that they will focus on the wellbeing of students and staff as they cope with the loss. 

The school said it has also implemented a plan to respond to the tragedy focused on helping students and their families "get back to learning and everyday activities as soon as possible."

A crisis team is available for the student and staff, the school said. 

First published on June 13, 2023 / 11:41 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

