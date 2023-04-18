Jonas Brothers playing secret show next week in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- The Jonas Brothers are stopping in Baltimore for a secret show next week, a Live Nation announced Tuesday.

The band is playing three shows next week: in Los Angeles on April 25, Dallas-Fort Worth on April 26 and Baltimore City on April 28.

While the dates are known, it's unclear where the band will play in the city.

Fans can register now for the Verified Fan Onsale here. Registration for all dates will close on Thursday, April 20 at 1 pm ET.

The Verified Fan Onsale will be the only way for fans to access tickets to the "intimate" shows, Live Nation said.

Due to demand, fans who register will be a part of a lottery-style process that will determine which fans receive a unique access code and which are put on the waitlist.

Waitlisted fans may receive an access code if tickets remain.

Find more details about the ticket process here.