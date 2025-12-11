Medical students say their apartment near Johns Hopkins has not had hot water for weeks

Residents and Johns Hopkins University medical students living in an East Baltimore apartment building said they have spent the past month without hot water.

Between exams and medical school interviews, the stress pushed some neighbors to take matters into their own hands.

Tenants living at The Essential apartment complex, located along Wolfe Street, have filed at least two court cases within the last month, while city inspectors have issued five violation notices related to the hot water failure.

"There was no cold water getting to my room"

Sarah Kozosey, a new graduate student at Johns Hopkins University, said emails were sent stating that the hot water issue was being fixed.

But, she said, her water is still "ice cold."

"I had to take showers in another unit on the upper floors because there was no cold water getting to my room," said Sarah Kozosey, a new graduate student at Johns Hopkins University.

Kozosey said she moved into the 20-story building in August, and the water issues began in mid-October.

"All the floors below eight have definitely been having this issue, "Kozosey told WJZ.

"Some of us are like med students, like, they're preparing for their interviews, and it's like, a very stressful time as well," said Annabelle Hung, a tenant and Johns Hopkins graduate student.

"There were really loud noises coming from my bathroom, 24/7, and it was starting to come at night too, so it was disrupting my sleep schedule as well," Kozosey added.

The 327-unit facility opened in 2012, and it is owned by the North Carolina-based nonprofit P-3 Foundation Inc.

Johns Hopkins responds

Johns Hopkins told WJZ the University leases the land but does not own or manage the building.

"We are aware of and concerned about the hot water situation at The Essential. Johns Hopkins has been in continuous contact with the building owner and property management company to insist that hot water be restored as soon as possible and to advocate for alternative arrangements for residents," a university spokesperson explained.

The violation notices remain open, and there is another inspection scheduled.

"I would like them to completely check if the plumbing is up to date with all the floors, and not just, you know, turn on the hot water for a little bit, but actually go inside the plumbing unit," Kozosey said.

Kozosey said The Essentials did fix the hot water in her unit; however, there is more work to be done.

"They had to go into the actual shower and fix them from the inside just to get the issue resolved," Kozosey said. "And it's finally resolved, but I know there are some people still dealing with the issue."

WJZ reached out to the owners of The Essential's and they haven't responded.