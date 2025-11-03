Johns Hopkins University hosts career expo for federal workers impacted by government shutdown

A one-day expo in Baltimore helped federal workers understand the power of pivoting.

In response to the government shutdown, layoffs, and other market shifts, Johns Hopkins University held a career expo for professionals looking to re-enter the workforce.

The event included panels on how to pivot from one industry to another, interview skills, rebranding yourself, understanding the future of the job force, and technology.

"Our mission is to equip experienced professionals with strategies, tools, and connections that enable them to confidently navigate career transitions, embrace new possibilities, and thrive in their next chapter," said Alicia Wilson, the Johns Hopkins University Vice President of Civic Engagement & Opportunity.

The event will connect workers with seasoned leaders from top organizations, executive recruiters, and other innovative career resources, as well as curated workshops, expert talks, and networking opportunities.

Denielle Pemberton, with DSG Global, was one of those recruiters who said the executive search firm has seen an influx in clients.

"People really have to sort of take an inventory of what skills and capacities they have," Pemberton said. "They have to be ready to highlight those competencies."

Starting over

Kareena Collins, who was laid off from her position at a consulting firm serving the government, said she had to reflect on how to chart a new path forward.

"Unfortunately, with all the cuts to the health agencies like HHS, CMS, CDC, that did impact the sector that I was in," Collins said.

Collins is identifying her next move.

"I see myself at the intersection of health data science and also policy and legislation," Collins said.

She said the Johns Hopkins University expo is helping to achieve that goal and develop a clear focus.

"Even though this is a change in your life, you can still pivot and really utilize this change to kind of take that next big leap," Collins said.

"Some of these individuals have been in jobs for 10, 20 years," Wilson said. "They have not interviewed since they started in their career. So, really giving them the opportunity to test things out and also hear from the recruiters themselves. What are they looking for? How can they translate their skills?"

Aside from learning how to market themselves, this expo is providing hope to job seekers.

"You now have a chance to really reimagine what's possible," Wilson said. "If you had a magic wand, what would you do differently?"