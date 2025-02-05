Johns Hopkins tops Towson, 11-10, in early-season lacrosse match

BALTIMORE -- Hunter Chauvette netted three goals to lead No. 8 Johns Hopkins to an early-season 11-10 win over lacrosse rival Towson on Tuesday at Johnny Unitas Stadium.

The teams met for the 51st time, but Hopkins has won the past four games.

"We play tough competition but we prepare for that," Towson coach Shawn Nadelen said. "That's going to help us continue to learn about ourselves and continue to grow throughout the season. You can't sleepwalk through it, you have to be ready to go."

Hopkins led the match 8-4 in the third quarter before 17th-ranked Towson rallied to get within 9-8.

Ronan Fitzpatrick scored five goals for the Tigers, and Mikey Weisshaar contributed two. Nine different players scored for Johns Hopkins.

"I'm really pleased with the effort and intensity from our end and execution," said Hopkins coach Peter Milliman. "We have some work to do but , all things considered, we got away with this one, a good win."

Johns Hopkins (2-0) plays host to Georgetown at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Homewood Field in Baltimore. Towson (0-1) plays at Syracuse at 5 p.m. on Monday.

"The silver lining is for as many mistakes as we had, to be able to have the opportunity to be in it at the end of the game, credit to these guys," Nadelen said.