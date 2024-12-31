Watch CBS News
Dump truck crashes into Towson building, no injuries reported

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

Investigation underway after garbage truck crashes into homes in Towson
Investigation underway after garbage truck crashes into homes in Towson 00:22

BALTIMORE -- A dump truck crashed into a residential building in Towson Monday morning, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.

Truck crashes into building in Towson Baltimore County Fire Department

Crews responded to the scene of the crash, at the 200 block of East Pennsylvania Avenue, around 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 30. 

Baltimore County Fire Department

No injuries were reported. 

Baltimore County Fire Department

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the crash. Signs have been placed in front of the homes indicating the homes are unsafe to enter. 

Christian Olaniran

Christian Olaniran is a digital producer for CBS Baltimore, where he writes stories on diverse topics including politics, arts and culture. With a passion for storytelling and content creation, he produces engaging visual content for social media, and other platforms.

