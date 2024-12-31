Dump truck crashes into Towson building, no injuries reported
BALTIMORE -- A dump truck crashed into a residential building in Towson Monday morning, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.
Crews responded to the scene of the crash, at the 200 block of East Pennsylvania Avenue, around 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 30.
No injuries were reported.
Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the crash. Signs have been placed in front of the homes indicating the homes are unsafe to enter.