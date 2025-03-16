Johns Hopkins doctor urges protection from measles, especially for children

Johns Hopkins doctors are reminding families about ways to protect themselves and their children from the highly contagious measles.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says more than 300 cases have been reported in 13 states, as of March 13, which is raising concerns among health officials.

"It's a disease many thought was a thing of the past, but measles are making a comeback in the U.S.," said Dr. Aaron Milstone, a Johns Hopkins Children's Center Pediatric Infectious Diseases Specialist.

Doctors say measles can be especially dangerous and cause complications for young children who are immunocompromised.

"It presents with cough, a runny nose, fever," Milstone said. "Some kids get watery eyes, and then a few days into that illness, people break out in a rash, and the rash usually starts on the face and the forehead, and then goes down the body."

But Milstone said there is no evidence of measles spreading in our local communities, so far.

"We had one case last weekend that was related to a traveler who'd gone abroad, not someone who'd gotten it in the area," Milstone said.

Doctor: Vaccinate is the best protection

Doctors say the best protection is the MMR (Mumps, Measles and Rubella) vaccination typically given to children in two doses.

"The only thing that prevents measles is vaccination or avoiding exposure," Milstone said. "Vitamin A can help in the treatment of children who have measles by reducing the severity of their disease. We treat you with something to help with your fever. We make sure you stay hydrated, but we don't have lots of other medications available to treat people with measles. It's really supportive care."

If you think you or your child may have measles, health experts say it's critical to call your doctor or local health department before going to the emergency room to prevent exposing others.

A confirmed measles case

A positive case of measles was reported in a Maryland resident who recently traveled internationally, the Maryland Department of Health confirmed earlier this month.

The state's Department of Health said the resident lives in Howard County, but the case is not associated with the measles outbreak in Texas and New Mexico.

The state is working on locating people who may have been exposed, which includes travelers at Dulles Airport in Terminal A on the transportation to the main terminal and in the baggage claim area between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. on March 5.

Measles symptoms typically develop 10 to 14 days after exposure to the virus but can develop as soon as seven days and as long as 21 days after exposure.

Measles symptoms

Early symptoms of measles are a fever of more than 101 degrees Fahrenheit, runny nose, cough, and red, watery eyes. Usually, one to four days after the early symptoms, a red rash appears on the face and spreads to the rest of the body.

A person with measles is contagious beginning four days before the rash appears until four days after the rash begins.

People who are the most at risk of complications from measles infection are pregnant women, infants less than 1-year-old, and those who are immune-compromised, according to the Maryland State Health Department.

People in these at-risk groups concerned about potential exposure and who are not immune should contact their health care provider or call Howard County Health Department's Infectious Disease Surveillance and Response Program at 410-313-6284 for additional guidance.

According to health department officials, "Measles cases do occur sporadically in Maryland."