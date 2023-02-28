Johns Hopkins leaders discuss COVID-19 vaccines and where we are today

BALTIMORE - Johns Hopkins leaders are discussing the progress made since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID-19 put the world on hold three years ago, but since then, doctors have come up with solutions to slow the spread of the virus.

That includes vaccinations, which have emerged to fight the pandemic.

On Monday, Johns Hopkins officials will be talking about evolving forms of COVID-19 vaccines and what the future might hold for their use.

Experts from Johns Hopkins will also provide updates on the latest Food and Drug Administration recommendations for updating and administering COVID-19 vaccines, potentially once a year.

Officials will also discuss potential new vaccine delivery platforms such as nasal sprays and drinkable liquids.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, almost 19 percentof the U.S. population has not yet received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and only 16 percent have received the primary series plus the updated bivalent booster dose.