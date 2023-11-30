Johns Hopkins football coach welcomes new son days before NCAA quarterfinal game

BALTIMORE - The Johns Hopkins Blue Jays will play Saturday against Randolph-Macon in the NCAA quarterfinals.

The build-up to the big games comes with other big news for Hopkins head coach Greg Chimera.

While focusing on football this week, his wife gave birth to a baby boy, the couple's second son. They are all healthy and doing well.

Chimera is back on the field coaching his team.

"Life of a football coach, right," Chimera said. "We tried to plan it out after the season, but it's a blessing, coolest thing ever. Being a dad is my No. 1 priority, but being out here at practice is a pretty close No. 2."

The birth of baby Charlie brings another highlight to this quarterfinal playoff game.

"I told the team, I am not going to raise my kid to be a loser," Chimera said. "Hopefully they pick me up. They have all week going through this week without me. The coaches are great, players are awesome. Really proud of the group and hopefully we get a "W" for Charlie."

Chimera headed to the hospital to be with his wife and child after Thursday's practice.

A win over Randolph-Macon would put Hopkins in the national semifinals for just the second time in school history.