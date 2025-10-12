Harbaugh rejects the idea of staff changes as the Baltimore Ravens stagger into their bye week

This was pretty much the worst-case scenario when Baltimore began the season with such a tough schedule.

In fact, it might be worse than the worst-case scenario.

The Ravens enter their bye week with an unthinkable 1-5 record after a 17-3 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Although Baltimore has been decimated at times by injuries — star quarterback Lamar Jackson has missed the past two games — the overall state of affairs is bad enough that coach John Harbaugh was asked about the possibility of staff changes during the upcoming bye week.

"I don't really have any plans to do that. I don't think there's any obvious move there that would make us better," Harbaugh said. "I appreciate you asking. It's a tough one. I don't know why that always comes up, really. I guess maybe it's part of it. But I love our guys; they work hard. And I think they're doing a good job."

Baltimore's first six games this season included matchups with five division champions from 2024. The Ravens lost all of them.

"That's unacceptable."

Defensive coordinator Zach Orr's job security has been a big topic in Baltimore, but the Ravens finally showed signs of a pulse on that side of the ball, holding an opponent under 37 points for just the second time this season. Baltimore finally gave its defense some help by possessing the ball for 37:55, but the offense produced only three points.

Led by Derrick Henry, the Ravens rushed for 179 yards — but they couldn't get 1 tough yard when they needed it. At the end of the second quarter, facing second-and-goal from the 1 with the score tied at 3, Baltimore tried two straight tush push plays and both were stopped. Henry was then stopped on fourth down.

"We all know we have to be better and get the ball in there on the 1-yard line," Henry said. "That's unacceptable as far as us."

Ball security

In the second half, Baltimore's season-long issues with ball security popped up again when receiver Zay Flowers was involved in a pair of fumbles. One was his own, and the other was charged to quarterback Cooper Rush on an exchange.

Playing catch-up

Assuming Jackson can return after the open date, there's enough time for Baltimore to rally, but the hole the Ravens have put themselves in is hard to believe.

"Everyone here is in the NFL because they deserve to be on the field. So not having Lamar can't be an excuse for us not winning," receiver DeAndre Hopkins said. "But it does show how important he is to this team."