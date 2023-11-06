John Harbaugh says AFC North is 'no doubt' best division in football as Ravens prepare for Cleveland

BALTIMORE - This year, there is not an easy game in the AFC North.

A little more than halfway through the season, it appears the division is the toughest in the entire NFL.

There are four teams all with winning records. It's also the only division that can brag about that feat.

If the playoffs were to start today, Baltimore, Pittsburgh, Cleveland and Cincinnati would all be in the playoffs.

But it doesn't, and there are still plenty of grueling AFC North battles remaining this season.

"It would be just terrible if everybody was not a good team in our division," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said.

No division in NFL history has sent all of its teams to the playoffs. But, in 1998, the AFC East had four teams in the postseason.

There's still a lot of football left.

Harbaugh said the Ravens can't take any of their divisional opponents lightly.

"This is a great division," Harbaugh said. "There's no doubt it's the best division, it's proven."

The Ravens (7-2) are 2-1 in the AFC North. They play host to Cleveland (5-3) on Sunday and Cincinnati (5-3) on Thursday, November 16. They defeated both earlier this season on the road.

Baltimore's lone AFC North loss was in Pittsburgh (5-3), 17-10, on October 8.

The Ravens have already played all three of their divisional rivals on the road, meaning they all still have to visit M&T Bank Stadium.

Advantage Ravens.

ESPN Analytics reveals that Baltimore has a 96.1% chance of making the playoffs while Cleveland (54.6%), Cincinnati (53.9%) and Pittsburgh (47.6%) have a strong chance to make the postseason.

"We know the teams; these teams are real," Harbaugh said. "Everybody knows what's going to happen when we all play each other."