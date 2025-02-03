Ravens fan accused of assaulting Commanders fans in Federal Hill takes plea deal, will serve 5 years probation

BALTIMORE -- A man seen in a viral video assaulting two men in Federal Hill after a Ravens and Washington Commanders football game pleaded guilty Monday.

BREAKING: RAVENS FAN ‘CALLIS’ TAKES PLEA DEAL IN VIRAL VIDEO ATTACK ON COMMANDERS’ FAN @wjz The Ravens fan caught on camera assaulting two men after a Ravens game agrees to:

• 10 years, all suspended accept 105 days served

• 5 yrs supervised probation

• Pay 4k+ in restitution… pic.twitter.com/wP2VAPlbbj — Stephon Dingle WJZ (@Stephon_Dingle) February 3, 2025

Callis, 24 turned himself in to police after he was shown in a viral video wearing a Baltimore Ravens jersey, assaulting two 23-year-old men with Commanders Jerseys near Cross Street Market in Federal Hill on Oct. 13, 2024.

A judge later denied his request for bail.

Prosecutor Twila Driggins told the judge the victims were "humiliated" and "fearful" that Callis would attack again. Judge LaTina Burse Greene called the prosecutor's evidence "strong" calling the incident an unprovoked assault, and rejecting a defense proposal to release Callis on GPS monitoring to an outpatient treatment facility.

He was charged with one count of first-degree assault and three counts of second-degree assault which carries a maximum of 55 years in jail.

Police said the two victims fled and lost personal belongings, including phones and a wallet. When they returned later to retrieve their missing phones, Callis allegedly assaulted them again, along with a third victim who jumped in after recognizing his friends.

Two of the victims suffered minor injuries, and the other victim was diagnosed with a concussion and memory loss, according to prosecutors.

At Callis' bail hearing, he admitted to daily cocaine use for four years, including the day of the attack.

In November 2021, he was given probation before judgment after an "alcohol-fueled" assault in Towson where he beat a man unconscious in the middle of York Road.

He was also given probation in 2020 for a drunken assault in Delaware.

After seeing the video of the alleged assault, Callis was fired by his employer, Maury, Donnelly & Parr, Inc. in Cockeysville.

On Monday, Callis was sentenced to ten years, except 105 days served. While he will not remain incarcerated, Callis must serve five years of supervised probation and pay more than $4,000 in restitution. Per the plea agreement, he will also return to Sarasota, Florida, enter an inpatient drug treatment program and, upon completion, enter an outpatient program.

Callis is also required to complete 90 AA meetings, attend anger management classes, and complete 100 hours of community service in Baltimore. The agreement also prohibits him from distributing or monetizing the viral attack video on any of his social media accounts.

Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates issued a statement following the guilty plea.

"Today, defendant John Callis has pled guilty to three counts of Second-Degree Assault after having spent 105 days in jail, ensuring that justice has been served for the victims and reaffirming our commitment to holding all offenders accountable. The behavior we saw in the video evidence in this case was abhorrent," Bates said in part. "There is never a scenario in which violence is acceptable in our city. Today's outcome clearly conveys that my office will not tolerate hate-filled acts."