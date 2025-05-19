Jimmy's Famous Seafood hosts 18th-annual golf tournament for scholarships, charities

Jimmy's Famous Seafood hosted its annual golf tournament on Monday in Howard County to raise money for charitable causes.

This year, the charitable contributions will be felt internationally.

John Minadakis, co-owner of Jimmy's Famous Seafood, says some of the funds raised will go toward building a basketball court in Arkasa, Greece, the village where his father is from.

"It's a growing sport in Greece thanks to the popularity of Giannis [Antetokounmpo]," Minadakis said. "Our village doesn't have a basketball court currently, so they asked me if I could help out."

Over the years, Jimmy's Famous Seafood has become known for its community impact.

Minadakis said more than $70,000 was raised this year to support their various scholarship funds and other causes.

"It's very rewarding to know that this many people believe in your vision, what you're trying to do, and they are on the same path as you and have the same mindset as you. It's hard to put into words, honestly," he said.

Giving back to the community

For 18 years, the Jimmy Minadakis Memorial Tournament has brought people together to raise money for charity.

John Minadakis said the annual golf fundraiser is the best day of the year.

"Any kid would love to have their father's or their mother's legacy live on forever," Minadakis said. "To do so through scholarships and donating to charity is a kindness that he was known for. It is the ultimate testament to how much we loved our father."

That kindness has resonated with the Baltimore community.

"They really do an amazing job of philanthropy within the community," said former Ravens Super Bowl champ Qadry Ismail. "It makes you feel good, it makes you feel proud, to be a part of an event like today."